Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper doesn't "have any complaints" with what he is seeing from his players as they try to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Reds take on Arsenal on Saturday and have their top flight fate in their own hands as they head into the final two games of the season.

Speaking to the media before the match, the Welshman said: "There's a lot riding on [the match] but there is still two games left and I think what we have to do is just focus on Arsenal and not think anything beyond what it takes to do well in the game.

"It will be a great atmosphere and this time of the season with two games to play there is a lot at stake.

"If we're thinking about what-ifs beyond our performance on Saturday then we won't be at our best and that's not something that can happen with the level of team Arsenal are.

"So, the attitude and atmosphere in training has been very good and very motivated and hard working and I never have any complaints with that."

Forest have picked up crucial points in recent games, including coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

"We've shown a really good mental strength in previous games and it's served us well in terms of picking up points in the last phase of games and I like that about us," added Cooper.

"But, we have got to always strive to improve and the bare minimum is take whatever good we have been doing into the next game."