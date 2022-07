West Ham have not yet reached an agreement to sign 25-year-old Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, and the deal is no closer to getting done.(Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, the Hammers and Crystal Palace want to sign Dwight McNeil, 22, but Burnley are likely to want more than the £10m the London clubs are ready to pay for the former England Under-21 winger. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column