Rangers and Celtic are mulling over a move for Nigeria striker Stephen Odey, with preliminary discussions held with Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson, but Danish Superliga club Randers are demanding a fee of around £4m having recently rejected a bid of £2.6m plus add-ons from an unnamed Belgian Pro League club. (All Nigeria Soccer), external

Randers sporting director Soren Pedersen has refused to deny interest from either Celtic or Rangers in 24-year-old Nigerian striker Stephen Odey, but he insisted there were no concrete offers despite sources in Nigeria suggesting talks had already been held with Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson. (Daily Record), external

Rory Wilson has been branded "one of the best strikers at his age in Europe" after the 16-year-old completed a £350,000 transfer from Rangers to Aston Villa. (The Herald), external