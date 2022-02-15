Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Select your Blues XI

Chelsea have returned from Abu Dhabi with the Club World Cup locked safely into the trophy cabinet - but who are you backing to get them a win in the Premier League at Crystal Palace?

Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku have been on the scoresheet in the Middle East - should they be let loose together in the league? Would you keep Callum Hudson-Odoi at wing-back?

And, with the Champions League around the corner, is it time for Thomas Tuchel to shuffle his pack?

It's up to you how you approach it - you can choose the team you want Tuchel to select or pick the players you think he will go for.

Either way, it's time to select your Chelsea team to face Palace