Wolves v Leicester: Team news

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage says he has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Joao Moutinho returns after missing the last two matches with a calf injury, while Pedro Neto is available for the first time since last April.

Leicester have doubts over James Maddison (illness) and Caglar Soyuncu (knee) following their win over Randers on Thursday.

Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Jamie Vardy remain on the sidelines.

Would you put Pedro Neto straight into the starting XI?

Who would you pick to replace Soyuncu if he is unavailable?