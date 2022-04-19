David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Aston Villa’s trip to Leicester City comes a full fortnight since their last match, a 4-0 defeat by Spurs, that chalked up the team’s fourth consecutive loss.

Over the Easter period, Villa have slipped to 15th in the Premier League, leaving some supporters increasingly anxious about a potentially wasted season.

“Continual progress” has been the mantra of the Villa board and Steven Gerrard made a point earlier in the year of reminding people he had taken Villa into the top 10, after they were 16th when he took over.

His comment hasn’t aged well, as it’s hard to pinpoint any clear improvement on Dean Smith’s earlier endeavours.

This is a club that budgeted for a top-half finish, so they'll be keen to finish the season strongly to get close to that.

There is work to be done before Gerrard has a full pre-season with his players and gets to reshuffle his squad in the summer transfer market.

The remainder of the season could prove vital for some players, as they prove they still have a future at the club.

And Gerrard too, has work to do.

He must stop the rot and make sure Villa remain a viable destination for players with ambition, that he will hope can elevate the club next season.