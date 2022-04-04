Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

This was Liverpool's first game since a mural paying tribute to Mohamed Salah was unveiled a stone's throw away from Anfield. The giant artwork features two celebrations from the Egypt forward's Reds career.

Salah must have fancied his chances of adding to his season tally of 20 Premier League goals on Saturday against Watford.

He didn't. Yet such is the depth of Jurgen Klopp's squad these days that when one player is not firing on all cylinders, you can be sure another is.

Diogo Jota scored the first goal and won the penalty for the second as the Reds made it 10 Premier League wins in a row.

It was far from vintage Liverpool but at the start of what could be a pivotal month for the Reds, the result was far more important than the performance.

The win put Jurgen Klopp's side on top of the table for a couple of hours before Manchester City quickly returned to pole position by beating Burnley later.

Nevertheless, those two hours still felt like a significant moment after Liverpool had trailed City by 14 points on 15 January.

It sets up next Sunday's meeting between the best two teams in England at Etihad Stadium perfectly.

For Watford, time is starting to run out.

They are working hard and stayed in the match at Anfield until Fabinho's 89th-minute penalty made it 2-0.

Yet they remain stuck in the bottom three with eight games left, including matches at Manchester City and Chelsea.

They also have the worst home record in the top-flight, which is not good news when their next two games - against Leeds and Brentford - are at Vicarage Road.