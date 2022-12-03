Yuki Kobayashi admits the chance to learn from Ange Postecoglou was a major factor in his decision to join Celtic.

T﻿he Japanese defender, 22, has arrived in Glasgow after agreeing a five-year deal to leave Vissel Kobe for the Scottish champions.

K﻿obayahsi, who will be eligible to play on 1 January, was impressed by Postecoglou's exploits in the J League, where the Australian led Yokohama Marinos to the title in 2019.

“I'm looking forward to working with the manager because I knew him in Japan and he achieved a lot of things in the J League," said Kobayashi.

“He made Yokohama Marinos into a great team. I’m really excited to work with him and learn a lot of things."

Koabayshi joins compatriots Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi and Daizen Maeda in the Celtic squad and is braced for the "physicality" of Scottish football.

"I have been texting with Kyogo and Reo and I was asking about the atmosphere, the team, and what Glasgow is like as a city," he added.

“I need to adapt to the style of the Scottish league. A lot of physicality is required compared to the J League, but I have been preparing and I’m ready."