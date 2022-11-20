Nicolas Raskin is not a Rangers target in the January window, according to his representative, despite reports linking the 21-year-old midfielder with a move to Ibrox with his contract with Standard Liege expiring this summer. (Scottish Sunday Express), external

Jan Wouters says former Netherlands midfield teammate Giovanni van Bronckhorst will battle for his Rangers future and won't walk away from being manager at Ibrox. (Sunday Mail), external

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds says that his injury crisis, with 11 players missing, is worse than the one that affected Rangers in the Champions League and Scottish Premiership this season. (Scottish Sun On Sunday), external

