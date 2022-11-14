F﻿ormer Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says Alejandro Garnacho is a special player who is enjoying the freedom Erik ten Hag is giving him.

T﻿he 18-year old came off the bench to score a dramatic injury-time winner against Fulham on Sunday.

R﻿eo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He definitely is a special player. What I like is how direct he is. It’s so refreshing like the old school days where he is given the freedom to express himself.

"Some teams play great football. Sometimes when you look at the game it’s so structured now that players are becoming a bit too robotic. Especially for the goal he has scored, you can see his heel is on the touchline, high up against the full-back, as soon as he gets the ball he is running against that full-back and every time he got the ball, he looked fantastic and he is a breath of fresh air. I love players like that.

"It takes it back to the day where players were allowed to express themselves and show individuality and that’s what he does. I think he is a great addition. I still feel Manchester United are missing that striker to really make them a lot more dangerous."

