Marsch before the media

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It may not necessarily end up being the case, but Sunday's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion (14:00 BST) has the definite hallmark of a must-win game for Leeds United.

It will definitely be so if Burnley return from Tottenham with anything other than defeat before United kick off at Elland Road. So how does Jesse Marsch set up his side to go on the front foot after scoring one goal and gleaning one point from the past four matches?

Any discernible gameplan has been destroyed in the past two matches, with the concession of early goals and reckless challenges leading to red cards. How has Marsch altered his tactics and players' mental approach to avoid both from recurring?

What resources does he have at his disposal with suspension and injury to experienced players? Can he realistically expect striker Patrick Bamford (foot) to start after not completing 90 minutes for almost eight months? Will Jack Harrison and Raphinha both be fit enough to participate after coming off during the 3-0 defeat by Chelsea in midweek?

The odds suggest Burnley will remain on 34 points after playing their game in hand at Spurs to give United every incentive to apply scoreboard pressure a few hours later. But does the bookies' form mean anything when your side is distinctly lacking in any?

Catch up with all the key lines from Marsch's news conference on this page later