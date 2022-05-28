Liverpool v Real Madrid - confirmed team news

Liverpool make three changes to the side that defeated Wolves 3-1 last time out.

Virgil van Dijk returns to the centre of the defence where he will be partnered by Paris-born Ibrahima Konate.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have both overcome their injuries and start in midfield.

And Mohamed Salah starts in the attack alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Substitutes: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Kelleher, Elliott.