'Laidlaw poised for Watford after turning down Hibs deal'

Hibernian forward Ethan Laidlaw is poised to join former Easter Road team-mate Ryan Porteous at Watford after the 18-year-old turned down a new contract with the Scottish Premiership club. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hibs are set to announce the appointment of a new women's team manager in the coming days as talks with their preferred candidate enter the final stages following the departure of Dean Gibson. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

