Magennis vows to be 'big asset' as he joins Killie from Hibs

Kyle Magennis has cited Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes as a key factor in his decision to join the Rugby Park club from Hibs.

The midfielder, 24, has signed a two-year deal to switch sides in the Scottish Premiership after Hibs agreed to terminate his contract, which had two years remaining.

Magennis made 49 appearances, scoring seven goals, in an injury-disrupted three years with Hibs after joining from St Mirren.

He is relishing a "fresh start" at Killie and said: “The gaffer has always been interested in me and he’s someone I wanted to work with, so over the past few weeks the move has fallen into place.

“I’ve had a tough few seasons with injuries, but I’m feeling good and ready to go. I know that if I’m playing, I’ll be a big asset to the club.”