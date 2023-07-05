We asked what you make of Daniel Farke's appointment and whether he was the right man for the Leeds United job. Is this the start of the Whites' Premier League return?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Craig: At last we have got a coach in place who has an outstanding record in the Championship. Leeds and the 49ers will back him financially and now it’s all down to who Farke brings in and lets go.

Alan: Of course Daniel Farke is the right man for the Leeds job. He averages almost two points a game in the Championship and if he can get our players (as yet unknown) to play his way, we can bounce back at the first attempt.

Ross: I'm relieved to see Farke's appointment. He has a wealth of experience in the Championship and has achieved promotion from it twice in three seasons. Granted, he didn’t keep Norwich up, but given the right resources with Leeds this is something he will have a better chance of achieving.

Ken: The problem with Farke, and I could be wrong, is that he is a particularly unambitious appointment by the club. Marcelo Bielsa was ambitious and his appointment was a masterstroke at the time. Since then, managers have not been the right calibre for a club of Leeds' potential. I have hope that he proves me wrong.