Butland on the qualities he brings to Rangers

Jack Butland has pledged to drive standards and bring leadership to Rangers after being handed the number one jersey.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is excited to get started after sealing his move from Crystal Palace.

"I'm a leader, certainly a vocal person and I like to set the standards and be on top of people in the changing room on and off the pitch,” Butland told RangersTV.

"Standards are already high here, but I want to drive those and make sure as a team we are on top of people and we are dominant, and that is the way I like to play in goal.

"I like to be big and imposing, and with the way the manager wants to play as well, that lends to me.

"Playing for Rangers is all about the big moment. You might be controlling large parts of games but it is those big moments that the team needs you for to keep a clean sheet, to keep you 1-0 up or to keep you in games, especially those big European games - it is the big moment and that is what I am looking to bring."

Butland says manager Michael Beale was a “massive part” in his decision to join the Ibrox club.

“When you hear a manager speak and how quickly he wants to get us back to winning ways and how he wants to do that, as a player, it is music to your ears,” he added.

"So it plays a huge part - I wouldn't say it was the final nail in the coffin to come - I think I was on my way. But, when you hear that, it is really important you have a manager that wants that and is going to drive us forward."