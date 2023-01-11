Leicester fans have been urged not to panic over a lack of transfer activity so far by the club's former winger Matt Piper.

"I don’t think there will be many [players leaving] but in the summer a lot of contracts are coming to an end. I imagine if those players don’t sign a new contract they will move on," said Piper on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"Clearly there is a bit more space in the squad. However I don’t panic as we don’t know what is going on, as we are on the outside not the inside. How do we know they aren’t having 15 different conversations with players they want to bring in this January or the summer?

"No manager will come out and say 'we nearly got this over the line, we are really excited for it'.

"You have to wait until the ink hits the paper so I don’t think I am panicking yet as we don’t know."

