Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will watch his side's Scottish Cup Edinburgh derby from the Easter Road stands on Sunday after being hit with a two-game touchline suspension.

Neilson has earned a one-match ban for "misconduct" after being red carded in Hearts' win over St Mirren on 13 January.

And he is suspended for a further game after accruing four bookings.

As well as the fourth-round cup tie against Hibs, Neilson will be absent from the touchline for his side's Premiership trip to Livingston on 29 January.