Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

Southampton like to get their main business done in the summer window, but have managed to attract some fans' favourites in January for bargain prices.

Manolo Gabbiadini and Ryan Bertrand have to be included for their production and service. Grzegorz Rasiak was another who produced the goods in a time of need following our relegation.

As for the worst... that has to be Guido Carrillo. The forward cost a club record £19m, then delivered 10 appearances, zero goals and just five shots on target in his two years.

Meanwhile, losing Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool in January 2018 went some way to understanding that year’s 17th-place finish.

Could this 2023 window be the most productive yet? It’s certainly one of the most important given our predicament.

