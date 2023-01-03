Man Utd v Bournemouth: Team news

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to be recalled, having been dropped against Wolves as punishment for turning up late to a team meeting.

World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez is in contention to return, along with Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay, but Jadon Sancho is unlikely to feature.

Bournemouth will assess midfielder Philip Billing, who suffered a hip problem against Crystal Palace.

Adam Smith is one booking from a ban.

David Brooks, Ryan Fredericks, Marcus Tavernier, Neto and Junior Stanislas remain on the sidelines.

