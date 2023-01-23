United goalkeeper Eriksson joins Nordsjælland on loan

Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan ErikssonSNS

Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson has joined Danish Superleague leaders Nordsjælland on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, capped once for Finland, has played 11 times for the Scottish Premiership club, all this season, since signing from Swedish club Mjallby a year ago.

But he has been second choice behind Australian Mark Birighitti since a 2-1 defeat away to St Mirren in October and 20-year-old Jack Newman was on the bench for Saturday's Scottish Cup win over University of Stirling.

Nordsjælland lead Viborg by three points after 17 games.