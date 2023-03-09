Your favourite Arsenal goals
Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Arsenal score and Thierry Henry's strike against Manchester United in 2000 got the nod.
Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:
Tony: Giroud's scorpion kick has to be a contender for best goal ever scored - anywhere. Starts off as an amazing team move, ends up as an amazing individual goal.
Simon: For me, the best goal was Jack Wilshere's against Norwich City in the 2013-14 season. An outstanding team goal and a sublime finish. To be fair, there have been many brilliant goals, but that one always stands out.
Jason: It has to be the Wilshere team goal against Norwich. It summed up Wengerball. A close second would be Dennis Bergkamp's at Newcastle with the beautiful turn.
Lydia: Has to be the Bergkamp goal at St James' Park in 2002.
Karo: Has to be Bergkamp against Newcastle... one of the best league goals ever.