C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Valentine’s Day. The day your thoughts turn to that one thing you love more than any other, the one thing you cherish above all else and that consumes your very being.

That’s right, your football team.

Yes, I’ll admit your kids come a close second, but if your team was playing tonight what would you choose?

A. A romantic meal with your partner

B. Off to the match to watch your team

There are a lot of similarities between supporting Leicester City and having a partner. They can make you happy and sad in equal measures.

All season we have failed to beat a top-11 side, now we have done so twice in two weeks.

Eight goals scored in two games, three times coming from being behind, putting four past a team who had just kept three clean sheets and suddenly being loved by Arsenal fans.

One final thought, beating Tottenham isn’t for everyone is it, Manchester City?