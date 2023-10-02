Naive to think 'season's over'?

Kevin Thomson thinks whoever is appointed Rangers manager "has a mountain to climb" to rescue the club's season, especially in the Premiership, but agrees with former teammate, Kenny Miller, that the season is not over for Rangers.

"The DNA of the club, whether people like it or they don’t, is winning trophies and games of football," the former midfielder tells BBC Scotland. "I’ve been there as a player and, when you don’t win, even if you’re playing well personally, you can come under real criticism and scrutiny. It’s just the way it is, it’s a unique club in terms of winning - it’s demanded and expected.

"When you get off to the start Michael got off to, statistically you very rarely win a trophy, especially the league title if you’ve already lost three games out of seven. I think they were going to be massively up against it knowing there were two Old Firm games still to come at Celtic Park.

"Probably the opinion of a lot of fans is that the season’s done already. That’s maybe slightly naive, because I think you need to believe you can get back in it, but at the same time, it’s not naive to say it’s going to be a mountain to climb.”