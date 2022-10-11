Dundee United 1-0 Hibernian: Analysis

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

They had 79 entries into the final third, 143 passes into the final third, and 1.19 xG compared to United's 0.61. Their shape was attacking all game, but often failed to break down United when they tried to play through them.

W﻿hen they went down the flanks they looked the most likely to score, with full-backs Cabraja and Cadden proving useful outlets on the wing.

Kuharevich and Boyle will be rueing their missed chances, too.