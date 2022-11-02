'We want to be back in Europe next season' - Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says all involved at the club have learned from their European experiences and want a quick return next season.

"The main objective now is to get back here next season," Neilson said.

"We have tasted it and we have learned a lot of lessons - some good and some hard - but we have to try and get back again.

"The league is definitely the priority but we have 600 fans with us here in Turkey so it's really important we put a performance on. There will be some changes but it will still be a strong team we put out."