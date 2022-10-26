West Ham boss D﻿avid Moyes says Nayef Aguerd is still not ready to play in the Premier League, but could feature in the Europa Conference League.

The Morocco defender joined the Hammers from Rennes for £30m in June, but hasn't featured since injuring his ankle in a pre-season game against Rangers.

S﻿peaking before Thursday's game against Silkeborg, Moyes said: "He's not in contention for Sunday [against Manchester United], but we're hoping to have him in the squad tomorrow, one way or another.

"I want to give him time. He's a good reader of the game - he's quick and he's good in the air. But because he's not played any Premier League games, it's difficult for us to give an overall judgement.

"I don't think he's ready for the Premier League games, but we'll see for this European game.

"He's keen, well liked in the group. We think he's a really stylish footballer and we'll hope he can help us going forward. He'll go to play for Morocco at the World Cup."

M﻿oyes hopes Aguerd can give the Hammers another dimension when he reaches his potential.

H﻿e said: "You've got to remember we tried to sign him two years ago. He will give us natural left-footed balance.

"I'm seeing Nayef hopefully giving us something that we've not had.

"The Moroccan national team have been great. He did all his early rehab with them. We're really looking forward to having him back. He's an enthusiastic guy who is top in the dressing room. I want to get him used to the standards and physicality of the Premier League."