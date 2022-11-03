Everton: Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

It's arguable Leicester's problems this season have stemmed from the back.

The spine of the team went out the door in Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel, and it was not replaced. That backline isn't as organised as it once was.

Everton have what Leicester lack: organisation. And that was something noticeably absent last season. Stand behind the goal on matchday and you will hear Conor Coady organising the team, leading by example with James Tarkowski at his side.

Leicester shouldn't be in the relegation zone, but it is fair to say there would not be six places between the teams if they had made defensive signings in the summer as good as Everton's.

It may only be a three-point difference, but that matters when you're sitting in 18th like Leicester.

Leicester: Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

Coady and Tarkowski are two players Leicester fans wanted to sign, and we wish we'd gone after them.

Wout Faes is a great player and he's not the one letting us down. Captain Jonny Evans, while a class defender, is a liability at the moment with his age and injuries. Daniel Amartey makes too many mistakes.

I think we had a bigger pull to sign those players than Everton. We blew our chance in the summer and we're being punished by struggling defensively. Just look at how many goals we've conceded.

If we had defenders who are experienced in the Premier League - like Everton do - we would be solidly in the top half.

