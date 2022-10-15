Davidson 'bitterly disappointed' with Livi loss

Following defeat to Livingston, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC Sportsound: "Every time we play [Livi], the first goal is the crucial one. We had chances and first-half we played okay and went behind for a deflected goal."

Despite a strong first-half performance, and a spirited showing against Celtic, it is three losses in a row for the Saints.

"At the start of the second-half, we lost our way a little bit. We didn't play the right way.

"The last 10-15 minutes, we asked questions of them. I'm bitterly disappointed as it's another game we've lost that we could have got something out of."