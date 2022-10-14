Who is left to play centre-half at Fir Park?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is facing a central defensive headache for Sunday's visit to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

The Ibrox club have been left reeling by Wednesday's 7-1 Champions League thrashing by Liverpool in Glasgow, made worse by an injury to Connor Goldson.

The 29-year-old left the stadium on crutches after picking up a thigh injury, while Ben Davies is also reportedly struggling after the defeat by his former side.

With Filip Helander and John Souttar both on the sidelines long-term, that would leave 18-year-old Leon King as the only recognised centre-back available, although James Sands, naturally a holding player, has played in central defence this season and fellow midfielder John Lundstram has occasionally been deployed in a back-three.

To add to manager Van Bronckhorst's worries, Ryan Jack also came off injured and will miss the trip to Fir Park, while fellow midfielder Glen Kamara missed the Liverpool defeat through injury.