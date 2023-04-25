James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

It was only a few weeks ago we were calling for David Moyes to be sacked following a torrid Premier League campaign that had West Ham fans seriously worried about relegation.

Now, having lost just once in the last 10 games, things are looking a lot more positive in east London. Last week's 4-1 home victory over Gent saw us secure yet another European semi-final, while Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth took us a step closer to Premier League safety.

There are now sections of the fanbase who are asking whether sacking Moyes might be a good idea after all. Initial grumblings were aimed towards both style and a lack of results, but both of those aspects have vastly improved in the past few weeks.

Now we are looking increasingly like the West Ham that secured back-to-back top-seven Premier League finishes.

We're hitting form at just the right time this season, although many would have preferred to have seen us play like this all season.

The likes of Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen are all beginning to show the quality we know they have got.

But if this current run of form ends in a European trophy and Premier League survival, would Moyes deserve to stay on and continue what he has built so far, or would it still be time to make a change and freshen things up ahead of another summer of rebuilding?

There are valid arguments for both sides of the coin but, either way, we have so much to look forward to between now and the end of May.