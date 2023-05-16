S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Post-match news conferences with most Premier League managers tend to resemble party political broadcasts, spun by the person being interviewed to suit their club’s agenda.

They rarely offer anything insightful, instead being used as a tool to soak up praise in victory or deflect criticism on to referees following defeat.

Roberto de Zerbi is different. He spouts the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Ask him a question on any subject and you will get an honest answer.

We saw that after Brighton hammered Arsenal at Emirates Stadium and De Zerbi said he expected to lose Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

Most managers would choose to bask in the glory of a famous 3-0 victory at the home of the side second in the table rather than offer a negative transfer update on two of their best players.

Not many would be as honest about their ambitions as De Zerbi either. He has constantly spoken of European qualification being his aim, opening himself up to potential mockery if Brighton had fallen away from the top seven.

De Zerbi has said how his squad must be strengthened this summer without worrying if such public utterances would not sit well with Tony Bloom. He did not shy away from explaining a rift with Leandro Trossard. If the Albion play well and lose, he will say that. If they play badly and win, he will admit that too.

It all makes for a refreshing change from the normal blandness of the top flight. But more important is the impact De Zerbi’s honesty has on his players. They would run through a brick wall for their head coach because of the way he treats them - not only as footballers, but as people.

Jot it down as another way De Zerbi is revolutionising English football.