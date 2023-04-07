Rangers eye US striker - gossip

Rangers are one of a number of top European clubs who have sent scouts to watch the United States and FC Cincinnati's 6ft 2in striker Brandon Vazquez, who scored 18 goals in 32 MLS regular-season starts last term. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers assistant manager Archie Knox says Michael Beale's first task before Saturday's Old Firm game is "to convince his players they are good enough" to beat Celtic. (Daily Record)

Watford boss Chris Wilder, linked with Aberdeen earlier this season, says his Old Firm experience in February reinforced his belief that Celtic v Rangers is the biggest occasion in European football. (Daily Record)

