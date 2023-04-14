Manager Eddie Howe says Newcastle United will need "everybody to contribute" in the final weeks of the season as they bid to secure Champions League football.

After five successive wins, the Magpies are third in the Premier League with nine games left to play, starting with a trip to in-form Aston Villa on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson both made important impacts from the bench in the second half of last weekend's win at Brentford.

Howe said: "It’s a squad game. We’re going to need everybody to contribute. Whether you’re starting or not, you can have an effect, change the game and hopefully get a positive result for us in either phase.

"I can only pick 11 players but I’ve got a very strong squad when everybody’s fit.

"The understanding of the group’s been really good, I’ve had no internal issues. Of course when players aren’t playing they’re disappointed, but I think that’s the same at any level. I’ve got to try to make the right decisions for the team."

Meanwhile, Howe insisted he has no problem with Gordon's reaction to being substituted at Brentford, having come off the bench himself at half-time.

"We've had a conversation," said Howe. "His enthusiasm, aggression and motivation levels are really, really high and he's fiercely determined to do well and achieve. It is one of his hallmarks, it's one of his strengths and we want to embrace that, we love that about him.

"But in certain moments he needs a cool head as well, so it's about trying to explain the situation, talk through it. I've got no issue with him at all. He's trained really well this week."