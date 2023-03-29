Callum Davidson has been addressing the media ahead of his side's return to Scottish Premiership action against Aberdeen.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

Saints "must win quite a few" of their final four games before the split if they are to make the top six.

Home form hasn't been quite as good as he would like.

In Nicky Clark's absence, it's now "up to someone else to prove they're good enough to play every week". Davidson hopes someone will grab this chance with two hands.

Confirms Ryan McGowan is back, and his "versatility" will be crucial.