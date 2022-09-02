Bruno Lage insists that the performances of his side is the most important thing as they continue to struggle in front of goal.

In their opening five games this season Lage's side have mustered just two goals and one win.

But Lage insists that the goals will come with good performances, stating: "Most important thing is the way the team are playing.

"If you are playing well with a good performance, every game we are creating chances. We need to put the ball in the net.

"I believe things will come like happened in the last year."

Lage is also aware of the pattern of struggles that Wolves have had in August but doesn't believe there will be a quick fix heading into September.

"It is the culture of the club," he added. "How many games did Wolves win in August? Do your research and after you tell me….None?

"The last five years we didn’t win any games in August. Three with Nuno and two with me. In a perfect world we start pre-season with the squad we have now and have time to work.

"Sasa [Kalajdzic] came yesterday, he worked with eight players, then today we did recovery.

"He has not trained with the team and people expect him to score three goals. I am talking about time for the players to get involved and understand the league.

"I know the club has that culture to give time to the players."