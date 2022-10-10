W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Southampton's Premier League defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Paul: It is not a game against Manchester City that puts Ralph Hasenhuttl’s job in jeopardy - it’s the past 20 games, where on too many occasions the team has looked bereft of ideas. I like him, but something is clearly wrong.

Nick: Ralph's on borrowed time now - three wins from 21 games is shocking. Most Saints fans have showed him patience, but it's wearing thin now. But the question is: who could do a better job with a young, inexperienced side lacing a goalscorer.

Matthew: It was always going to be a loss because of the way we are playing. As a Saints fan, I feel we are losing our grip as a Premier League team. Ralph has been a great manager - but this is now a new group of players, so maybe a new manager is needed to move forward.