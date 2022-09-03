Livingston ended a run of three defeats with victory over Hearts, and manager David Martindale tells BBC Scotland he was pleased with how his side bounced back from those set-backs.

He said: "It was really important we got a reaction [after recent defeats] from the players and I felt we got that.

"We had to change the shape and when we did we were very good and caused them a lot of problems.

"It's nice to come out of the game with a victory because normally [Hearts goalkeeper] Craig Gordon is making these saves and we come away with nothing."