Aston Villa v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats
- Published
After winning their first ever Premier League meeting with Bournemouth in August 2015, Aston Villa have lost each of their past four against the Cherries.
Following their 1-0 win against Liverpool last time out, Bournemouth are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since August 2022, and for the first time in a single season since February 2020. On both of those occasions, the second win in the run came against Aston Villa.
Philip Billing is Bournemouth's top Premier League goalscorer this season, netting twice as many goals in 25 appearances this term (six) as he had in 77 games across his three previous campaigns combined (three). Five of his six goals this season have been Bournemouth's first of the match, giving the Cherries the lead in their past two fixtures against Arsenal and Liverpool.