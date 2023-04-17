Klinsmann talks up 'massive club' Celtic

South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann says Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is in the perfect environment to take his career and play to the next level. (Daily Record), external

Kris Commons predicts his old club Celtic will "hit double figures" against a league opponent under Ange Postecoglou one day as they head for a record points tally. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Ange Postecoglou reckons Yuki Kobayashi has barely put a foot wrong at Celtic and says the Japanese centre-half is up for the challenge of battling Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers for a regular starting place. (Daily Record), external

"I'm ready to move on," says Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso after receiving a phone call apology from Rangers coach Craig McPherson, who was given a six-match ban for headbutting the Spaniard. (Scottish Sun), external

