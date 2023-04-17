Klinsmann talks up 'massive club' Celtic

South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann says Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is in the perfect environment to take his career and play to the next level. (Daily Record)

Kris Commons predicts his old club Celtic will "hit double figures" against a league opponent under Ange Postecoglou one day as they head for a record points tally. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Ange Postecoglou reckons Yuki Kobayashi has barely put a foot wrong at Celtic and says the Japanese centre-half is up for the challenge of battling Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers for a regular starting place. (Daily Record)

"I'm ready to move on," says Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso after receiving a phone call apology from Rangers coach Craig McPherson, who was given a six-match ban for headbutting the Spaniard. (Scottish Sun)

SNS