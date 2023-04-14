McCrorie applauds Robson's 'tweaks'

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie has praised the tactical flexibility of manager Barry Robson as the side gear up for the business end of the season.

Robson has won six of his eight games in charge, including the past five in the row, to lift the Dons above Hearts into third place.

“We’ve seemed to recently tidy up on the small details and we’ve been picking up a lot of points and it’s up to us to keep that form up and keep our performances to a high level," said McCrorie.

“We’ve had a few tweaks within the system and a few different styles of play and tactics since the gaffer came in, we’ve had a lot of time on the training pitch to work on it.”

Aberdeen travel to Dingwall on Friday night to face struggling Ross County, who are just two points off the bottom.

McCrorie added: “It’s a big game for us, the remaining games are all cup finals, and County got a good result last weekend.

“They will be very well organised and well drilled, they’ve got a lot of good players within that team so it will be a tough challenge for us but one that we’re all looking forward to.

“We don’t usually get to play on a Friday night, this is going to be a tough game under the lights but we’re taking good support up with us and there’s a lot at stake for both teams."