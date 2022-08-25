Scott Parker says he is cautious about giving predictions for the recovery of David Brooks but admits the signs are promising.

It is 11 months since Brooks last played for Bournemouth after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma but the 25-year-old has been cancer-free since May and is making progress in his desire to return to first-team football.

"I’m always very wary around Brooksy in terms of giving defined dates on exactly when he may be coming back," said Parker.

"But he’s definitely heading in the right direction. He’s done the most amount of work over the last 10 days and he’s come through that very, very well.

"I’d like to think that in the coming weeks, we’ll be in a position where I can say to you that we can start seeing him in and around matchday squads and being at a level of fitness that we think is adequate to go and operate in the Premier League."

Brooks has made 90 appearances for the Cherries, scoring 17 goals and supplying 13 assists since joining from Sheffield United in 2018.