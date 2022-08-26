Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper Craig Gordon says there is "absolutely no excuse" after he was struck by an object during his side's 1-0 defeat by Zurich.

Gordon, 39, appeared to have been hit by a coin thrown from the travelling support section of Tynecastle as Hearts lost their Europa League play-off 3-1 on aggregate.

The Scotland stopper went down holding his head midway through the second half.

"I don't know, I couldn't see, I couldn't find what it was," said Gordon.

"I got hit by something on the back of the head. It's not ideal to be facing that when you're on the pitch - it can be dangerous, so that's disappointing.

"There's absolutely no excuse for it. The players were out there putting on a great show - it was a really good game, really competitive, and we don't need to be facing that as well. It's disappointing. I hope we can all of a sudden put a stop to it but it's very difficult."