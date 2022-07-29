It was announced on Thursday that the Brentford Community Stadium has been rebranded with immediate effect and will now be named the Gtech Community Stadium.

With this in mind, we asked you for your thoughts on the new name and what you'd call the ground if you had the chance to name it.

Here are some of your comments:

Sam: I'm not sure why it can't be known as Griffin Park, it was named after a pub/brewery of the time, not a road name or area. I'll still call it Griffin Park and so should those that know!

Alan: How about the name Griffin Gtech for the stadium to incorporate the name of the old ground?

Liz: I'm not a fan of the new name and not sure why you need to have the sponsor Gtech ahead of Community Stadium. It was a long enough name as it was. Should have just stuck with Lionel Road or the New Griffin Park, that's much better!

Andrew: I'm not impressed at a commercial name. In my opinion it should have been referred to as Lionel Road because that's where it is. Stadia known as Bramall Lane or White Hart Lane evoke more community support than the name of a business.

Isabella: I don't like the name but it's inevitable in this day and age. I would have liked it to be named New Griffin Park.

Tom: A number of us still like calling it by its spiritual name Lionel Road, although it’s not always natural because it’s hardly ever referred to as such in publications. Gtech isn’t the most suave of brands but at least it’s ethically sound. I don’t mind having a sponsor but the colour clash may take getting used to. I'm happy enough to have them on board.