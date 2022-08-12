Brighton defender Adam Webster says Newcastle will provide a "tough test" when Albion face the Magpies this weekend.

"Since Howe took over he's done a great job," Webster told BBC Radio Sussex. "They look a real force now, a real tough team to play against.

"It's a real tough test for us. It's our first home game so we want to give the fans something to cheer about and we want to improve our home record and make it a tough place to come.

"Obviously we went out with a nice win at the end of the season, we are full of confidence after Sunday and hopefully we can take that into Saturday's game and get the three points.

"They have got a lot of threat going forward. Wilson is always going to score goals and he is a proven Premier League striker - it's always a tough afternoon to come up against him. And Allan Saint-Maximin is so tricky and so skilful so it will be tough.

"But everyone defends together in our team - you saw on Sunday the job the midfielders did, Moises [Caicedo], Alexis [Mac Allister] and Pascal [Gross] tracking their runners and really working for the team and it will be no different on Saturday."