D﻿id you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax.

'﻿The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."

H﻿e has become a fan favourite since joining Manchester United from the Dutch side and his competitive streak is fierce, with him stating: “When I go out on the pitch, I fight for every ball. If I have to step over dead bodies, I do it.”

H﻿e's back in action at the World Cup for Argentina against Mexico on Saturday.