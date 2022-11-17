F﻿abian Schar says he'll be taking no prisoners when he comes up against club colleague Bruno Guimaraes at the World Cup.

T﻿he Newcastle defender knows the threat his Brazilian team-mate will pose to Switzerland in Group G and joked to BBC Radio Newcastle: "I'll have to smash him!"

T﻿he two will face off on Monday, 28 November and Schar knows how difficult it will be to qualify for the last 16.

"﻿Our group is very tough," he said. "There's Brazil but then Cameroon and Serbia as well. At a World Cup anything can happen.

"﻿Bruno and I will not be team-mates for the game but that's part of playing in a tournament and I like it."

S﻿char has loved playing his part in Newcastle's outstanding start to the season and admits it's bittersweet to have the break for Qatar.

"﻿We're in a great position and obviously we do not want to stop," he said, after a 1-0 win at Chelsea left them third in the table.

"﻿I have a feeling that I don't want to leave but playing for Switzerland at the World Cup will be very special. Then, I will be very happy when I come back."

L﻿isten to the whole interview here on BBC Sounds