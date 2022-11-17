'I'll have to smash him!' - Schar jokes about facing Guimaraes
- Published
Fabian Schar says he'll be taking no prisoners when he comes up against club colleague Bruno Guimaraes at the World Cup.
The Newcastle defender knows the threat his Brazilian team-mate will pose to Switzerland in Group G and joked to BBC Radio Newcastle: "I'll have to smash him!"
The two will face off on Monday, 28 November and Schar knows how difficult it will be to qualify for the last 16.
"Our group is very tough," he said. "There's Brazil but then Cameroon and Serbia as well. At a World Cup anything can happen.
"Bruno and I will not be team-mates for the game but that's part of playing in a tournament and I like it."
Schar has loved playing his part in Newcastle's outstanding start to the season and admits it's bittersweet to have the break for Qatar.
"We're in a great position and obviously we do not want to stop," he said, after a 1-0 win at Chelsea left them third in the table.
"I have a feeling that I don't want to leave but playing for Switzerland at the World Cup will be very special. Then, I will be very happy when I come back."