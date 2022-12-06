Where are Man Utd playing before domestic football returns?

With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away for Premier League clubs, here's a rundown of Manchester United's fixtures.

T﻿he Old Trafford side are currently in Spain for a warm-weather training camp and will play a pair of friendlies against La Liga teams to cap off their preparations for the season restart.

Wednesday, 7 December, Cadiz v Manchester United, Cadiz 20:00 GMT

Saturday, 10 December, Real Betis v Manchester United, Seville, 18:00 GMT

B﻿efore returning to Premier League action the Red Devils will take on Championship side Burnley in the League Cup on Wednesday, 21 December (20:00 GMT).