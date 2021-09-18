Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace - Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "I can't be pleased. When you concede from three set-pieces. When you come here and concede from set-pieces you can't expect to take anything. We came back in the second half and tried. We had a couple of chances but we couldn't score.

"There were key moments, the chances we created at the beginning. Scoring first may change the game. A couple of referee decisions can also have an impact. There is a lot of frustration. But we had a better game today than against Chelsea.

"It is a difficult place to come. We created chances. But conceding from set-pieces is something we can't accept."