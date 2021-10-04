Man Utd 1-1 Everton: The pick of the stats

After also drawing this fixture 3-3 last season having trailed 2-0 at half-time, Everton became the first side to avoid defeat at Manchester United in back-to-back Premier League seasons despite being behind at half-time both times.

United have won just two of their past seven home league games (drawn two, lost three), having won eight of their 10 at Old Trafford before this run (drawn one, lost one).